President Al-Mashat calls for ending the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat called on Yemen’s opponents to end the aggression, siege, occupation, and distrust in America’s and Britain’s false promises.

In his speech on Wednesday evening on the occasion of the 58th anniversary of the October 14 Revolution, the President also called for standing with free Yemenis and treating Yemen with respect.

At the same time, al-Mashat pointed out the importance of the sincere and practical initiative to end the aggression, siege, and occupation, and to address the effects and repercussions of this unjust war on Yemen.

He stressed the full readiness for comprehensive and lasting peace, and the entry into mutual guarantees and obligations to address concerns and promote the legitimate interests of both sides.