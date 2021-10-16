Parliament condemns attack on demonstrators in Lebanon

YemenExtra

The Parliament, in its session Saturday headed by Dpeuty Speaker Abdulsalam Zabiyah, condemned the shooting of peaceful demonstrators in Lebanon in the vicinity of the Palace of Justice, which led to the deaths and injuries.

The Parliament members stressed that the only beneficiary of the attack against the demonstrators is the Zionist entity, with the aim of dragging the brotherly people of Lebanon and their government into the square of violence and internal strife.

They expressed their deepest condolences and great sympathy to the families of the martyrs, and their wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded, and for brotherly Lebanon to come out of the crisis in peace and harmony.