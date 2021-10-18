Millions of Yemenis celebrate Prophet’s anniversary in various rallies [Pictures]

YemenExtra

In unprecedented scenes, Yemenis gathered to celebrate the Holy Prophet Mohammed’s birth anniversary (peace be upon him) on Monday afternoon in the capital Sana’a and several other provinces.

In the capital Sana’a, hundreds of thousands joined the event that was held in Al-Sabeen square. people flooded from all over the capital to join the festival, which confirms Yemenis’ loyalness and love to their Messenger.

The May 22nd Stadium at Al-Thawar Sports City, in the capital Sana’a, also witnessed an unprecedented female massive gathering to commemorate this great religious occasion, in an image that reflects the presence of Yemeni women on all fronts of confrontation with the nation’s enemies.

In addition, 18 other rallies took place in various provinces, including Saada, Hajjah, Raymah, Hodeidah, Dhamar, Ibb, Taiz, Amran, Mahweet, Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Marib, Dhalea that all witnessed crowded celebrations on this great anniversary.

Pictures: