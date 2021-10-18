Sayyed Al-Houthi congratulates the Islamic nation on prophet’s birth anniversary

YemenExtra

The leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, stressed that achieving freedom and independence is a holy jihad for the sake of Allah and will never be negotiated about, stressing the firmness of the principled and religious stance of the Yemeni people towards the nation’s issues, foremost of which is standing by the Palestinian people.

In his speech on the occasion of the anniversary of the Prophet’s birthday today, Monday, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi blessed the Islamic nation on the remark of the prophet’s birth.

Sayyed al-Houthi indicated that the people of Yemen celebrate this occasion with love, pride, appreciation and reverence for the last Prophets of Allah, in a renewed affirmation of loyalty and in response to attempts to diminish his position in the hearts.

He explained that the Yemeni people are inspired by the biography of Allah’s Prophet and enlightened by his guidance from the reality of awareness of what it means to believe in him within the framework of the practical orientation of Yemenis in liberation from the domination of arrogance.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Houthi praised the unprecedented crowds that attended the 70th Square and other squares and governorates to celebrate the Prophet’s birth date.

He noted that the people should learn and apply what they learn from the Messenger of Allah, in major and minor matters.