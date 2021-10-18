Public Prosecution release 761 prisoners on occasion of Prophet’s birth anniversary

The Public Prosecution on Monday released 761 prisoners, on the occasion of the Prophet’s birth anniversary.

The Attorney General Judge Dr. Muhammad Al-Dailami indicated in a press statement that the released prisoners are from those who have spent three quarters of the period in prison they were sentenced to and other prisoners in relation to other criminal cases.

Judge Al-Dailami explained that the release was based on Article 506 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows for the conditional release of those sentenced to jail after three-quarters of the period has elapsed.

He noted that the celebration of the Prophet’s birthday anniverasary requires everyone to move in all directions in order to show feelings of love and strengthen association with the Greatest Messenger.