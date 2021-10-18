Yemenis celebrations To Celebrate Birthday of Prophet Muhammad

Yemenis took part in mass rallies to commemorate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on Monday afternoon in the capital Sana’a and several other provinces.

In the capital Sana’a, hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people flocked to Al-Sabeen Square from the districts of the capital and the provinces to mark the occasion, in a picture that confirms the extent of Yemenis’ attachment to their Messenger and his great position.

On other hand , The May 22nd Stadium at Al-Thawar Sports City, in the capital Sana’a, also witnessed an unprecedented female crowds to commemorate this great religious occasion, in an image that reflects the presence of Yemeni women on all fronts of confrontation with the nation’s enemies.

In addition, 18 squares in each of Saada, Hajjah, Raymah, Hodeidah, Dhamar, Ibb, Taiz, Amran, Mahweit, Jawf, Bayda, Marib, Dhalea witnessed large mass celebrations Birthday of Prophet Muhammad