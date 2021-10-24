Citizen killed, 5 wounded by Saudi bombing on Saada

A citizen was killed and five others, including African migrants, were wounded on Saturday by Saudi army fire in the border district of Monabbih in Saada province, a security official told Saba.

The Saudi enemy targeted Al-Sheikh and Al-Azza areas in Monabbih district with missiles and artillery shells, which led to the killing of the citizen and the injuring of the five, including four African immigrants, the official explained.

The official denounced the arrogance of the Saudi enemy army in targeting civilians on an almost daily basis, under the shameful silence of the United Nations.