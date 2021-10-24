Army spokesman reveals details of “Rab’ie Al-Nasr” operation in Marib, Shabwa

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sari’e, revealed on Sunday, in a press briefing, the details of the large-scale military operation “Rabi’e Al-Nasr” (Spring of Victory) in the provinces of Marib and Shabwa.

During the operation, the army and the popular committees managed to control the districts of Usailan, Al-Ain and Bihan in Shabwa province, and Harib and Al-Abdiyah districts and large parts of Al-Juba and Jabal Murad districts in Marib province, with a total area of 3,200 square kilometers.

The operation resulted in the killing, wounding, and capturing 1,840 of the Saudi-led aggression coalition troops and Al-Qaeda members, including 550 dead, 1,200 wounded, and 90 captured, according to the spokesman.

Brig. Gen. Sari’e confirmed that among the coalition’s dead were operatives of “ISIS” and “Al-Qaeda,” which used to take Al-Abdiyah as a stronghold and receive support from the coalition.

During the operation, approximately 16 various military vehicles, troop carriers, 180 weapons and five weapons stores of the aggression froces were destroyed , while dozens of armored vehicles were seized, according to the spokesman.

Sari’e said that the Air Force’s drones carried out more than 278 operations, including 161 operations targeted the aggression coalition sites and gatherings in the occupied Yemeni lands, as well as 117 operations in Saudi lands.

The army’s missile force carried out 130 operations, including 95 in the occupied Yemeni territories and 35 in the Saudi territories, he added.

The army spokesman pointed out that the Air Defense Forces succeeded in shooting down four reconnaissance planes of ‘CH4’ type, a ‘Wing LOONG’ plane, and two ‘Scan Eagle’ planes, while the successful responses to warplanes amounted to 296 operations.

Brig. Gen. Sari’e praised the honorable and prominent role of Bayda, Shabwa and Marib tribes in the “Rabi’e Al-Nasr” operation.