Ministry of Human Rights condemns UN Security Council statement on Yemen

Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights condemned the press statement of the UN Security Council on Yemen,

In a statement, the Ministry indicated that the Security Council affirmed its disregard for the Charter of the United Nations and the rules and provisions of international humanitarian law, especially with regard to its primary responsibility to maintain human rights, maintain international peace and security, and prevent aggression against any member state of the United Nations.

It pointed out that the Council, with this stance, has deliberately ignored the violations and grave crimes of the countries of the coalition of aggression in Yemen from 2400 days until the date of issuing its last disastrous statement, in violation of all the rules and provisions of the law of war and human rights.

The statement stressed that the Security Council with this declaration is trying to legitimize the grave crimes and violations of the countries of the coalition of aggression inside Yemen, in addition to encouraging these countries to commit more massacres, referring to what happened a few hours after the council’s statement was issued. Civilians in the capital, Sana’a, were exposed to air strikes, likewise, the governorates of Saada, Marib and Hodeidah.

The statement of the Ministry of Human Rights held the Security Council responsible for the crimes committed by the countries of the coalition of aggression, including the killing of more civilians and the destruction of vital installations.

It called on the Security Council to return to the avenue of international law, to distance itself from the continuous disregard and shameful silence, and to work to correct its bias with the countries of aggression, its deviations and its attitudes towards civilians in Yemen.