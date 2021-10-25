“UNICEF” aid food found in mercenaries’ camps, ministry of Human Rights calls for a clarification

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Human Rights in Sanaa on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction and denunciation of the relief materials that were found in the barracks of Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries in Al-Abdiyah front in Marib province.

The ministry stated, in a statement, that this food aid, provided by an organization affiliated with the United Nations, was supposed to be within the reach of citizens and not in the military barracks.

The statement said, “The Ministry of Human Rights believes that these organizations are aware of the magnitude of the great mistake they have committed or been made to do. Accordingly, UNICEF is required to clarify what has been monitored, watched and documented in this regard.”

The ministry called on those organizations to deal responsibly and professionally and in line with the duties of the United Nations relief and humanitarian organizations.

The ministry’s statement drew attention to the suffering of Yemenis as a result of the unfair practices of the United Nations organizations at various levels.