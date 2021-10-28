YMU announces solidarity with Kurdahi, calls for media to expose Saudi crimes

The Yemeni Media Union (YMU) has called for a broad Arab and international media move to expose the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression in which the UAE and Britain have participated against the Yemeni people since seven years ago till now.

In a statement, the YMU affirmed its solidarity with the Lebanese Information Minister George Kurdahi in the face of the ferocious campaign launched by the “Saudi-Gulf” trumpets, against the background of statements in which he said, “The war on Yemen is absurd, and it must stop.”

The statement considered the hysterical reaction to Kurdahi’s statements, indicating the importance of the word and its power over the Saudi regime, which relentlessly persecutes the Arab countries.

It pointed out these statements open eyes to the crimes and practices committed by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen that created the worst humanitarian crisis.

The statement indicated the Saudi campaign of intimidation and threats against the Lebanese Minister comes in the context of the barbaric methods adopted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against the free media and press elites.

“We salute the Lebanese Information Minister and all the free Lebanese and Arab journalists who stood with all responsibility against Saudi Arabia’s crimes and its war on the Yemeni people,” said the YMU chairman Abdul Rahman al-Ahnumi.

Ahnumi added every media person and journalist should not turn a blind eye to the crimes of Saudi Arabia committed over seven years, including the deliberate killing of civilians, the destruction of objects and infrastructure, and the intimidation of the population.