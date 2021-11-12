Men killed, 2 injured due to Saudi bombing on Sa’ada

YemenExtra

A man was killed and 2 others were wounded on Thursday as a result of missile and artillery bombardment by the Saudi enemy on several areas in Sa’ada province, a security official told Saba.

The Saudi enemy targeted with missile strikes and artillery shells the border district of Sheda, which led to the killing of the man and the injuring of the two, the official explained.

He added that populated areas in Razih district were also targeted by the Saudi missile and artillery bombardment that left damage to the citizens’ property.