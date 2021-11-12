Nov 11: An update of the Saudi crimes, violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed by Saudi by the fire of the Saudi forces in Al-Raqo area, near the border, in the district of Monabbeh. In addition, five citizens were wounded after Saudi missile and artillery shells targeted Shada district. The shelling also targeted populated villages in Razih, areas close to the borders.

The US-backed Saudi aggression launched two raids on Sohar district and a raid on Al-Fer area in Kitaf district, as well as a raid on Al-Jamlah area in Majz area.

In the capital, Sanaa, and the governorate, the warplanes of the aggressors conducted two raids on the Al-Sianah area in Al-Thawra district and a raid on Al-Hafa area in Al-Sabeen district. It also launched two raids on Rima Humid area in Sanhan district located in Sana’a governorate.

In Marib, the US-Saudi aggression launched 12 raids on Al-Joubah district, and launched 4 raids on Serwah district.

In Amran, it launched a raid on Harf Sufyan district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 210 violations of the forces of aggression, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, Haiss, near 50th street, and the hovering of 13 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Fazah, Al-Tuhayta, Haiss, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah. In addition, 6 raids were carried out by combat UAVs on Al-Jabaliya and Al-Faza. The violations conducted include the launching of 249 shells, while 149 violations were carried out using various weapons.