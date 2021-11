YemenExtra

Three citizens were wounded by the Saudi army shelling on al-Sheikh area in the Monabbeh border district, Saada province, a military official said on Friday.

The official added the US-Suadi aggression fighter jets launched 2 raids on Ketaf and al-Dhaher districts in the same province.

He said the aggression’s warplanes hit Khab WaSha`af district of Jawf province with 2 raids.