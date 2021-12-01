PM discusses with Deputy Regional Director of OCHA humanitarian situation in Yemen

Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor met here on Wednesday with Deputy Director of the OCHA Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa (ROMENA), Tareq Talahma, who is currently visiting Yemen.

They discussed the humanitarian situation in light of the ongoing US-Saudi aggression and siege on Yemen for the seventh year in a row.

In the meeting, Dr. bin Habtoor reviewed on the aspects of the humanitarian tragedy experienced by the people of Yemen, as a result of the aggression, the siege, and the continuous escalation of the Saudi-led coalition forces.

The prime minster pointed to the direct and indirect damages of the continued closure of Sana’a International Airport to commercial and civil flights, especially travelers for humanitarian reasons, especially patients and students abroad.

He commended the efforts of all humanitarian organizations working in Yemen during this exceptional period, confirming the government keenness to facilitate their humanitarian activity.

For his part, Talahma confirmed that OCHA would continue its humanitarian effort towards the Yemeni citizens by contributing to providing their needs in this difficult circumstance.

He praised the level of effective partnership with the local component, represented by the institutions of the National Salvation Government, and the continuous coordination with it in various humanitarian aspects.