Foreign Ministry: Saudi-led aggression’s confusion and its ongoing crimes reflects its failure

A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the confusion of the US-Saudi aggression reflects its failure to achieve its aggressive goals against the Yemen for the seventh year in a row.

The source emphasized that the failure of the aggression coalition to achieve its malign goals pushed it to further confusion, sometimes by misleading the international community that it supports a peaceful political solution, and at other times by threatening the military option and hitting what it called legitimate goals.

The military aggression did not stop for a moment, committing violations and crimes against civilians, the latest of which was the crime of targeting the village of Al-Hakymah in the Maqbna district of Taiz governorate, which killed more than 20 people, between martyrs and wounded.

The source pointed out that the policy of starvation pursued by the countries of aggression increases the repercussions of the humanitarian catastrophe as a result of preventing the entry of ships loaded with fuel, household gas and foodstuffs to the port of Hodeidah.

The source stressed that while Sana’a can respond to the excesses of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi at the appropriate time and place, it still adheres to a just and honorable peace for the Yemeni people.