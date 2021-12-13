Al-Mashat stresses importance of directing organizations’ finance towards service projects

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat on Sunday stressed the importance of focusing on directing finances provided by international organizations to basic services projects that benefit citizens.

This came during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation Abdulmohsen Tawoos.

President Al-Mashat listened to a brief explanation from Tawoos on what was accomplished in 2021 and how to benefit from the grants provided to Yemen in the service and development aspects.

The meeting touched on the nature of the relationship between the Supreme Council for Humanitarian Affairs and the organizations and facilities that the Council provides for organizations to carry out their tasks to the fullest.