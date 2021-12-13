Saada province celebrates wedding of 552 brides, grooms

YemenExtra

Sa’ada province celebrated on Sunday the wedding of 552 grooms and brides, in a mass wedding party, organized by the General Authority for Zakat.

In the celebration, Governor of Sa’ada Muhammad Jaber Awadh congratulated the grooms on their auspicious wedding, wishing them a stable married life and lasting happiness.

He praised the role of the General Authority for Zakat, which brought joy on this occasion to the hearts of the grooms.