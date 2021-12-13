Coalition forces violate armistice in Hodeida 155 times

The Coalition forces committed 155 violations of the Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, the operations room to monitor the violations reported on Sunday.

Among the violations were an airstrike by the Coalition fighter jets on Al-Salif district, and five raids by spy aircraft on Hays district and Al-Jabaliya area, according to the operations room.

The violations included also intense flight of warplanes and spy planes, artillery shelling, and firing various gunshots.