Protest In Sanaa Condemns Coalition’s Continued Piracy On Fuel Ships

The employees and workers of the electricity and oil sectors in Sanaa organized a protest, in front of the United Nations office, on Monday, denouncing the continued US-Saudi aggression, its maritime piracy, and the detention of fuel ships.

In the protest, the participants stressed that targeting economic and service sectors, including the electricity sector, is inconsistent with international and humanitarian charters, norms, and laws, as it results in suffering for millions of Yemenis.

A statement was issued, confirming that the losses of the electricity sector by the US-Saudi targeting exceeded $84 million.

The statement holds US-Saudi aggression responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe that affected the electricity sector in the capital, Sana’a, and other province.

The statement clarified that the continuation of piracy on oil derivatives ships by US-Saudi aggression aims to double the suffering of the Yemeni people and starve them.