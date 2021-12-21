A series of Saudi airstrikes target the Yemeni capital Sana’a

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression launched last Monday night a series of raids on separate areas of the capital, Sana’a.

A security source explained that the brutal Saudi attack on Sana’a targeted the International Airport with 3 raids, while two other raids hit Al-Nahdain area in Al-Sabeen district.

The source condemned the continuous escalation of US-Saudi aggressors by targeting populated areas in the capital, Sana’a, during the past days, stressing that the forces of aggression must bear the consequences of that.