Al-Houthi: Bombing Sanaa Airport Is War Crime, Terrorism Against Yemen

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, said on Tuesday that “the bombing of Sanaa Airport, which was prepared to transport Yemeni patients and travelers, is a compound war crime and terrorism against the Republic of Yemen.”

The Political Council member confirmed in a tweet on Twitter that the bombing of Sanaa Airport “reinforces the besieged siege, and proves the Saudi-led coalition’s targeting of civilian objects.”

He also affirmed that the bombing of Sanaa airport confirms that the coalition’s talk about peace is fake.

In another tweet, Al-Houthi said: “Just Watch!, the coalition will claim, as is its custom, that we are the ones who closed the airport to deny the war crime it committed.”

He continued: “Because political money is the engine of the United Nations, its organizations, the Security Council and the interests of its members, we do not rule out condemning the Republic of Yemen, as the victim, instead of the criminal who targeted the airport.”