Health condemns targeting of al-Sabeen neighborhood in capital Sana’a

Ministry of Public Health and Population condemned on Thursday the continued targeting of residential neighborhoods by the coalition.

In a statement, the ministry said the barbaric targeting by the United States caused damage to the homes of citizens and al-Sabaeen Maternity and Childhood Hospital.

It added the targeting of the neighborhood caused panic among patients and medical staff.

The statement denounced the coalition crime and its continued intimidation of safe citizens, children, and patients, as well as targeting public facilities and infrastructure for all sectors, including the health sector.

It stressed that the international silence about the crimes of the coalition against the Yemeni people and the infrastructure, including health facilities, encouraged them to continue their arrogance without fearing any punishment.