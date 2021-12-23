YOC: the coalition seizes new ship

The coalition coalition has seized a new ship carrying 29,923 tons of diesel and Mazut, Yemeni Oil Company (YOC) official spokesman Issam al-Mutawakel said.

Al-Mutawakel added the coalition detained the “Princess Khadija Tanker” and prevented it from reaching the port of Hodeida, despite its humanitarian nature, inspection, and entry permits from the United Nations.

He pointed out the continuation of piracy on fuel ships reflects the arrogance of the aggression and the recklessness of the United Nations, and its disregard for the suffering of the Yemeni people, which is increasing as a result of the siege and aggression.

The company’s official spokesman pointed out the continued arbitrary practices of aggression, in its detention of fuel ships, constitute a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian charters, norms, and laws.

He held the United Nations, the international community, and humanitarian organizations responsible for the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Al-Mutawakel called on world activists and human rights activists, humanitarian and human rights organizations to put pressure on the United Nations and coalition to lift the siege and expose its arbitrary practices to world opinion.