Coalition warplanes wage raids on Capital Sana’a
The Coalition warplanes have launched a series of raids on the capital Sana’a, a security official said.
The official added the Coalition’s warplanes waged 3 raids, targeting al-Sabeen residential area, near the Saudi embassy.
He said a number of citizens’ houses have been damaged.
The official added theCoalition ‘s warplanes hit directly al-Sabeen Bridge in al-Sabeen district with a raid, causing spreading fears among people.
The People’s Mosque, located in al-Sabeen area in the center of the capital Sana’a, was also damaged.