Record 140 Violations In Hodeidah By Coalition

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 140 violations staged by Coalition forces .

A source in the Operations Room pointed out that the violations included a thwarted advance in Hays, and developing new military fortifications in Hays, a spy drone raid on Hays, 14 warplanes overfly Hays and Al-Faza’a, In additions12 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Faza’a and Hays. They staged 65 attacks 484 with 484 artillery shells, and 46 attacks with live bullets.

On a daily basis, the Coalition violates the UN-backed agreement, reached between the warring sides during a round of UN-sponsored peace negotiations in Sweden in December 2018.

The agreement committed the parties to an immediate ceasefire in the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa, redeployment of forces, securing the ports, the establishment of the joint Redeployment Coordination Committee chaired by the United Nations, and the use of the revenues of the ports to support civil service salary payments.

The continuous violations by the forces of Coalition in Hodeidah come in light of an international silence identifying the Coalition and its crimes against the Yemeni people.