Humanitarian Affairs Council Calls On UN To Increase Humanitarian Aid

The Secretary-General of the Council for Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdulmohsen Tawoos, on Tuesday called on the United Nations to increase and expand humanitarian aid and to work on distributing them on a monthly basis.

This came during his meeting with Deputy UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, Diego Zorrilla.

The meeting discussed the humanitarian situation in Yemen in light of the recent escalation of the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries, which targeted civilian objects and infrastructure and exacerbated the suffering of the Yemenis.

At the meeting, Tawoos pointed to the importance of the role of international and humanitarian organizations in alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people due to the continuation of the aggression and siege.