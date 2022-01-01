1,483 Civilians Killed and Wounded By Saudi Fire in Saada during 2021

The Criminal Investigation Department in Saada governorate released an official statistic on the number of casualties during 2021 in the border areas of Saada due to the shelling of the Saudi army.

According to the official statistic, 1,483 people were killed and wounded as a result of the Saudi aggression attacks on border areas in 2021.

Of these, 217 are immigrants and citizens of Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia and Pakistan. Also, 27 of the total number of martyrs and wounded are women.

This number was 695 martyrs and wounded last year, which has more than doubled compared to 2021.