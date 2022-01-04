YemenEXtra
Coalition Bombs Afar Customs Center In Bayda

Coalition warplanes launched intensive raids on a customs port in the central Yemeni province of Bayda , a security official said.

According to the official, the coalition warplanes targeted the Afar customs port in the Directorate of al-Sawadiyah with seven airstrikes.

In addition , the official confirmed that the air raids caused extensive material losses, particularly for trucks carrying food and goods parked at the port to complete their customs procedures.

