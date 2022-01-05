Air defenses shoot down Emirati spy drone in Shabwa

The air defenses on Wednesday morning shot down a reconnaissance fighter plane belonging to the UAE Air Force in Usayilan district of Shabwa province.

The Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Sarie said in a a statement that the air defenses managed to down a Chinese-made armed spy plane of Wing Loong 2 type belonging to the UAE air force, while carrying out hostile acts over the airspace of Usailan district.

The drone was targeted with a locally made Surface-to-air missile, according to the statement.