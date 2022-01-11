Ministry of Transport, Red Sea Ports Corporation assure Hodeidah port is clear of arms

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Transport and the Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation have confirmed that Hodeidah ports are free of any weapons, military barracks or weapons collection depots.

The ministry and foundation explained in a statement to Saba copies of it, that the ports of the foundation (Hodeidah-Al-Salif) are subject to daily and weekly inspection by the United Nations mission.

The Ministry of Transport and Red Sea Ports Corporation denied all the allegations and fabrications made by the so-called spokesman of the Alliance of Aggression at the press conference.

They reiterated their call for the international community to carry out its responsibilities towards the Yemeni people.