Coalition Saudi-Emirate aircrafts target car workshop in Marib

The Saudi-Emirati’s aircrafts targeted a car workshop in Harib district of Marib province, which resulted in significant damage to citizens’ cars, a local official said.

The Saudi-Emirati warplanes targeted a workshop belonging to Lasham family with several raids, which led to the destruction and burning of about 10 cars belonging to citizens that were inside the workshop, the official explained.

He added that the Saudi-Emirati fighter jets also launched a series of raids on the houses and farms of citizens and public roads in Harib district.