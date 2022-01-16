YPC declared In Statement, Commenting On Coalition Saudi-Emirate’s Lies

The Yemen Petroleum Company commented on the lies and inaccuracies by the Coalition Saudi-Emirate.

The company said in a statement that the continuation of misleading public opinion and telling a series of lies do not change anything about the reality of the blockade and piracy of fuel ships.

The statement pointed out that the crisis inclusion in all provinces of Yemen proves the responsibility of the Coalition Saudi-Emirate for the acute supply shortage in various Yemeni region.

It explained that the absence of the international role and voice adds a new failure to the record of its shameful downfall and its reprehensible bias towards the aggression.

The company stated that the ship Carpe Diem which was allowed to enter the port of Hodeida, carries a quantity of 21 thousand tons of diesel belonging to a private sector factory and not intended for public consumption longer.