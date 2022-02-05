Three Killed, two Injured by Saudi Army’s Fire in Saad’a

At least three citizens were killed and two injured by Saudi’s army in Saada province, a security official said.

The official explained that the Saudi army targeted citizens in the border area of al-​​Raqaw in Monabbih border district with machine guns, killing 3 citizens and injuring 2 others.

The official denounced the crime of the Saudi army, which comes less than 24 hours after 2 crimes were committed in the border districts of Qatabar and Monabbih.