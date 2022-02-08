Saudi Army Kills, Injures Civilians, Sa’adah

Five civilians were killed and injured, with Saudi Army’s gunshots in Sa’adah governorate.
The resource stated that Saudi Army’s targeted shops and civilians’ houses in Munabbih border district with machine guns, killing a civilian and injuring four others, including immigrant.
The Saudi missiles and artillery shells injured four civilians in Munabbih district.
Various areas of the border districts in Sa’adah are subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling, on a daily basis, resulting in heavy material losses.
Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015. The seven years and half of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.
In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the Saudi-Emirate is notorious for its indiscrimination shown by its numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.