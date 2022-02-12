24 US-Saudi airstrikes target the capital, Sana’a, Hajjah and Saada provinces

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggressive warplanes launched 24 raids on separate areas in the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Hajjah and Saada.

A security source confirmed that the Saudi-led air force launched a raid on Al-Hafa area in Al-Sabeen district in the capital, Sana’a, and 3 air raids on Fathakh areas in Bani Hashish district and Jarban district in Sanhan district of Sana’a governorate.

The source added that 16 US-Saudi raids targeted Haradh district in Hajjah governorate, 3 raids on Razih district, while a raid hit Al-Fer area in Kitaf district, Saada governorate.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Room explained that the forces of aggression committed 290 violations against the truce agreement in Hodeidah, including an attack in Hays. In addition, Saudi-UAE drones hovered in Al-Jabalya and Hays areas.

The source added that 84 violations were conducted by missile and artillery shelling, and 186 others using various types of weapons.