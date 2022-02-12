FM receives credentials of WFP new representative in Yemen

YemenExtra

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hisham Sharaf, received on Saturday the credentials of Reagan Richard, the newly-appointed resident representative of the World Food Program in Yemen.

At the meeting, the foreign minister discussed with the WFP new representative the program’s work plan for 2022 and the most prominent areas of cooperation between the program and national authorities in Sana’a.

Sharaf stressed the need to follow up on the issue of increasing the aid provided through the WFP to those affected and displaced due to the Saudi-led aggression coalition’s bombing of various populated areas.

He pointed out that the continuation of the military aggression and the comprehensive siege doubles the number of people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance every day.

The Foreign Minister touched on the increasing suffering of the Yemeni people due to the detention of oil derivatives ships and preventing their entry to Yemeni ports, especially the port of Hodeida.

For his part, the WFP resident representative indicated that the program is doing its utmost to mitigate the repercussions of the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen.

“There are efforts by the program with donor countries to demand that they fulfill their financial commitments,” Richard said.