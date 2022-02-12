President send a cable of congratulations to Iranian counterpart

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Friday sent a cable of congratulations to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

In the cable, al-Mashat congratulated Raisi and the Iranian people on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He said, “Among the most important achievements of the Islamic Revolution is saving Iran from the claws of the American hegemony, changing the balance of the conflict in the region, and announcing its the Iranian support for the Palestinian cause, and making Iran able to stand against the forces of global arrogance.”

President al-Mashat valued the fraternal stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the Yemeni people, expressing the aspiration for more political and economic cooperation, and benefiting from the Iranian experience in all vital areas of development.