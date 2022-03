Five people were injured by Saudi artillery fires and an explosion of cluster munition remnants in Sa’ada province, a Source said .

The Saudi army continued to target al- Raqw area of Munabeh district with artillery shells, injuring one citizen and 3 Africans, said the official.

He added that a woman was seriously injured by an explosion of a cluster munition remnant of the Suadi in al-Ja’mala area in the district of Majz.