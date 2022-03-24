Reports Of Casualties After The Coalition Saudi-Emirate Raids On Al-Jawf

The warplanes of the The Coalition Saudi-Emirate targeted the nomadic Bedouins in Al-Jawf Governorate .

There were reports of casualties from the nomadic Bedouins and the death of a number of livestock as a result of targeting them by the US-Saudi aggression in the Malaha area of Al Maslub District, Media Networks correspondents reported.

The Coalition Saudi-Emirate continues to target neighborhoods and populated areas and destroy the infrastructure and capabilities of the country, in light of a suspicious international silence.

The Coalition Saudi-Emirate, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.