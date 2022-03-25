Political parties announce support for army in battle of liberation

YemenExtra

The political parties and components on Thursday confirmed their standing by the army and the popular committees in fighting Yemen’s historic battle for liberation from slavery and subordination.

In a statement issued during an event organized in Sana’a on the occasion of the National Day of Steadfastness, the political parties and components considered that this day is the day of victory and moving towards building a strong Yemeni state capable of preserving the nation’s sovereignty and independence.

The statement called for a solemn gathering in all squares next Saturday, March 26, to commemorate the National Day of Steadfastness.

In their statement, the political parties and components blessed the “Yemen Hurricane” campaign for mobilization and called for the partisan cadres in all provinces to mobilize within its framework.

The statement also hailed the siege-breaking operations, and the operations that would follow, as they come within the framework of the legitimate response to the continuation of the aggression and the deadly siege imposed on Yemenis.