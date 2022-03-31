5 Citizens Injured by Saudi Army Fire in Sa’ada

At least 5 citizens were wounded by a Saudi missile and artillery bombing on Sheda district of Sa’ada province.

A medical official in Sa’ada confirmed the arrival of 5 wounded civilians to the rural hospital in Razih district, after a Saudi missile and artillery bombardment targeted Sheda district.

The official pointed out that the Saudi bombardment is daily and continual on all border areas of Sa’ada, leaving hundreds of dead and wounded, including women and children.