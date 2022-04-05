Electricity Corporation warns of suspending services after running out of oil

YemenExtra

The General Electricity Corporation (GEC) has announced its inability to supply electricity to hospitals, water pumps and communications centrals in the capital, Hodeidah and some provinces as a result of the imminent suspension of the Ras Katnib power plant’s in Hodeida and Haziz in Sana’a, due to the run-out of fuel for the two stations.

A report issued by the Corporation, a copy of received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), confirmed that the central power stations of Ras Katnib and Haziz are about to be completely out of service.

He called for urgent intervention and speedy guidance to the relevant authorities and specialists to decide on the procedures for entering and unloading the shipment.