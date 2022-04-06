Interior deputy minister inspects readiness of Sana’a Inte’l Airport

YemenExtra

Interior Vice Minister Major General Abdul Majeed al-Murtadha and Inspector General Major General Abdullah al-Hadi inspected on Tuesday the readiness of Sana’a International Airport and its readiness to receive flights, in accordance with the humanitarian truce sponsored by the United Nations.

Major General Al-Murtadha, Undersecretary of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology (GACAM) Raed Talib, and Director-General of the Airport Khaled Al-Shayef heard an explanation of the full readiness of Sana’a International Airport and the actions taken to begin flying flights to and from the airport.

The Deputy Minister of the Interior stressed that the reopening of Sana’a International Airport was a major success in halting aggression and the unjust blockade of our country by land, sea, and air.

The closure of Sana’a International Airport has exacerbated the humanitarian and health conditions of hundreds of thousands of citizens and caused the death of hundreds of people whose health conditions required treatment abroad.

General al-Murtadha commended the efforts of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and the Sana’a International Airport Command in expediting the completion of the airport’s readiness and full readiness to receive flights.