Al- Shaif confirms the readiness of Sana’a Intel Airport to receive flights

The Director General of Sana’a International Airport, Khaled Al-Shaif, confirmed, Tuesday, the readiness of Sana’a International Airport to receive the first commercial flights to and from the airport.

Al-Shaif pointed out that UN flights arrive at Sana’a International Airport on a daily basis, and this confirms that the airport is ready to receive flights.

The director of Sana’a Airport also revealed that Yemenia Airlines has nothing to do with delaying the arrival of commercial flights to Sana’a International Airport, according to the latest agreement.

Yemeni Airways Director of media, Salam Al-Jabari, confirmed that the company is fully prepared to operate and its flight schedules are ready to carry out flights to and from Sana’a International Airport.

It also quoted to the Chinese “Xinhua” agency, quoting a source in Yemeni Airlines, that the company will carry out its first flights to and from Sana’a International Airport, starting next Friday.

Earlier, The Undersecretary of the Civil Aviation Authority, Raed Jabal, indicated that the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen are familiar with the professional work of the airport and its navigational services provided to United Nations aircraft and its bodies and organizations.

He condemned the deliberate attempt by the countries of the aggression coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to fabricate lies about the militarization of Sana’a International Airport, calling on the international community and the United Nations to protect Sana’a International Airport as the only outlet for humanitarian aid to reach the Yemeni people.

The Undersecretary of the Civil Aviation Authority said: “The staff of the United Nations and international organizations arrive and leave from Sana’a International Airport daily and have not noticed any activity outside the scope of civil aviation.”

He pointed out that a meeting was held at the airport with United Nations staff regarding the airport, and they affirmed the airport’s civilian professionalism.