The violations included 47 sorties of armed and spying reconnaissanceaircrafts in the airspace of the provinces of Jawf, Hajjah, Sa’ada and areas beyond the border.

The Saudi Coalition targeted, with artillery, the sites of the army and popular committees in Al-Madfan area in Sa’ada province.

Also committed 12 violations with shooting at the citizens’ houses and the in the provinces of Hajjah and Sa’ada.