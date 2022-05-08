Ministry of Transportation holds coalition responsible for the deteriorating humanitarian situation

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Transport stated last Saturday that the US-Saudi-Emirati aggressive coalition is fully responsible for the deteriorating humanitarian situation that is subjected by all of the Yemeni people.

As the ministry stated, the countries of aggression deliberately kill the Yemeni people, for they are not abiding by the terms of the truce.

The Ministry denounced the UN and international silence on the killing of Yemenis.

The statement called on the international community, the Human Rights Council, the world’s free people and the United Nations, which declared the truce, to put pressure on the coalition of aggression to implement the terms of the truce.