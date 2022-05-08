Saudi-led aggressors seize new oil ship: YPC

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) said on Saturday that the Saudi-led aggressive coalition detained a new diesel vessel.

The official spokesman of the company Essam Al-Mutawakel, explained that the Saudi coalition of aggression has seized the oil vessel “Yuhud”, which has a load of 31,959 tons of diesel.

He pointed out that the aggression coalition has forcibly taken the vessel to the detention area off the coast of Jizan despite being cleared by the United Nations.

With the seizure of this vessel, the number of fuel vessels detained rises to three.

The aggression’s maritime piracy and the seizure of fuel vessels will negatively affect the performance of the service sectors and exacerbate the citizens’ suffering, al-Mutawakel said.