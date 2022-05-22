Pro-Saudi – Emirate Coalition Extremists Destroy Inscriptions Of Awam Temple In Marib

Yemeni antiquities in the city of Marib were subjected to an act of sabotage by extremists in the ranks of the Saudi-led coalition forces and terrorist elements.

Local residents in Marib province said that saboteurs belonging to the extremist Salafist groups that came to fight in the ranks of the coalition and Al-Qaeda broke a number of inscriptions in the historic Awam temple, south of Marib city.

The residents called on the de facto authorities in Marib province and the coalition forces to carry out their duties in protecting the ancient monuments of Yemen from tampering and sabotage by groups they described as “enemies of the country.”

This comes after two weeks of talk about the UAE’s looting of the antiquities of Marib city.

Journalist Anis Mansour, a former advisor to the coalition-backed government’s embassy in Riyadh, revealed, in a tweet on Twitter on May 10, the smuggling of Tablets bearing inscriptions in Musnad script slabs that were looted from the Awam temple to the UAE.