Al-Houthi: Any Military Alliances In The Region Will Only Lead To More Wars

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a has said that the creation of a new coalition in the region would push it into more wars.

“Any military alliances in the region will not lead to stability, but to more wars,” Al-Houthi said in a tweet, commenting on the movements of Saudi Arabia and Arab countries to create a NATO-style Alliance in the Middle East.

“Stability does not require military alliances in a region by those who are falling apart and they are destroying the peoples of the region with a supremacy view and aggressive terrorist crimes,” he added.

“Any alliance brings nothing new other than repeating the known American tools,” he said.